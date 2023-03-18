Robert W. Baird Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $35.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

PagerDuty stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,972. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

