Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,459 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $123.69. 37,400,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.