Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,707. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.