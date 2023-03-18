Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 801,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

