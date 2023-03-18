Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

NYSE FDX traded up $16.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

