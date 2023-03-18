Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE RCK opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.85. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.