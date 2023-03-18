Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of CVE RCK opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.85. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.69.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
