Royal Bank of Canada Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $24,458,163. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Seagen by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

