Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 73,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,559. The stock has a market cap of $965.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

