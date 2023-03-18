Safeguard Financial LLC Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

