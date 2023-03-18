Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 9,154 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $173,834.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samsara Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 5,761,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.