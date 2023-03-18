Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 9,154 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $173,834.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Samsara Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:IOT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 5,761,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
