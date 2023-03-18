Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Samsara Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,133,832 shares of company stock worth $90,979,316. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

