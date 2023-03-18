Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SANM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

