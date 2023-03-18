SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,932. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

