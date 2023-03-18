Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.54 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $43.54 million and approximately $44,318.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.86 or 0.06547707 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00063578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00023947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,272,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,238,215 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

