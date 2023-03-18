Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Lowered by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.50 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $53.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

