Scotiabank Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$16.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 21.86.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
