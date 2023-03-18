SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 852,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

