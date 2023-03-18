SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $638.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,491.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 107,819 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.