Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading 2.6% Higher

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 6,068,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 715,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.50.

Insider Transactions at Seed Innovations

In other Seed Innovations news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,808.04). Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

