Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) PT Lowered to $6.50

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

WTTR stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $713.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

