SelfKey (KEY) Market Cap Hits $57.80 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and $41.79 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

