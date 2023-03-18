SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
LEDS opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
