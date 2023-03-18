Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.3 %

SHAK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $71.86.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

