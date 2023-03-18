Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.77.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last ninety days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 338,963 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

