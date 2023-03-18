Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Velocys Stock Performance

VLS stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.17. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.