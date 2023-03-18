Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 9,922,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

