Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 497,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,221. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

