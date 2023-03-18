Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $227.19 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.19 million and $9.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,266.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00309443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00560933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00487923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,590,342,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

