Single Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 101 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,432.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,080.53.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

