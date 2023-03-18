Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

SIX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 2,148,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,001. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $44.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

