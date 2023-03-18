Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $114.07. 2,488,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,623. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

