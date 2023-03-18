Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206.67 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $206.67 million and $24,126.20 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00369776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.61 or 0.26876639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

