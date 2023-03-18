Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($14.13) price objective on the stock.

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 680 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 968 ($11.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 855.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 815.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7,227.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27,272.73%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

