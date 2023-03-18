SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $175,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

