SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

