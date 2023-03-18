Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
SLGL stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
