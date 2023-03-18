Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SLGL stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

