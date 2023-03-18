Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 135,107 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25,348.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,130,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003,648. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

