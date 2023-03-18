Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 31,692 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 19,038,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

