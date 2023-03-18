Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 31,870 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Xerox worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xerox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 340,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

