Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Brink’s worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Brink's news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCO stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. 396,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

