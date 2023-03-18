Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

PGX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 6,262,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,640. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

