Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

WDC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,243. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.