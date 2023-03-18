Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises about 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of H&R Block worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,397. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

