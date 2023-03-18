Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

