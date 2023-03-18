Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 12,836 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.68. 5,374,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

