SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,172. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

