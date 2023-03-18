SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,832. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.