Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

