Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 51,697 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,141,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
