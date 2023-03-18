Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 51,697 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,141,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Sprinklr by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 197,855 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

