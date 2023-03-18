Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Kim Coffin Sells 11,506 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Kim Coffin sold 191 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $6,295.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 2,133,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

